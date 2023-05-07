Elie Youan admits 'sometimes I am away' and says Hibs future is still up in air

Mercurial and enigmatic, talented but with even greater potential. Quick and strong. Fun and entertaining but inconsistent and, at times, infuriating. Perhaps, more than anything, honest. A refreshing quality, not just in a footballer but in general. Hibs boss Lee Johnson revealed Youan has the ability to drive him up the wall. When it was put to him what his manager said, it was greeted with a smile before an honest assessment and reflection.

"He always says to me 'switch on’,” the Frenchman said after Hibs 2-1 Premiership win over St Mirren on Saturday that moved the capital club three points clear of the Buddies in fifth place. "He loves this phrase! But I have a good relationship with him and I have learned a lot with him. He has tried to keep me focused and to concentrate on every ball. I don't think he has changed the way I play, just the way I see the game and the opposition on the pitch. The manager is right to ask me to switch on. And it's not only the gaffer, all the staff tell me! They all tell me to switch on. Always. Sometimes I am away. I don't know how to explain it but sometimes my head is in the clouds."

Difference in approach

The reason Johnson and others are on top of Youan is because they recognise what he can be. There is likely no doubt the club would be keen to make his loan move from St Gallen permanent but it was interesting to see Swiss reporters at the game for an interview with the 24-year-old. He afforded him some extra time to conduct a chat in French. Again, it goes back to a talent with great potential. It is potential which has really come to the fore in the second half of the season. The opening goal against St Mirren was his seventh of the season and sixth since January. There has been a change in the player who was afforded a standing ovation after a performance which displayed an impressive work rate off the ball.

"I use more energy in defending than in attacking, but I am happy because it is for the good of the team,” Youan said of his performance. “The team comes first. And if there is a possibility for me to learn how to defend more, it's good for my game."

He added: "The difference is the way I have approached the games and the training. I had to change my game. And now I feel good. But I am still not at my best. I had to learn a different way to play here. It's really physical in Scotland. But now I am enjoying every game.”

But what about his future? "I don't know," he admitted. “I am just thinking about the next four games. We can have a discussion about this at the end of the season. I just try to improve every week at games and in training. I am just happy to play football. For a player, it's always good to play European football. I think if you want to play at a high level then you have to play in Europe and I want to reach this target with Hibs.”

Elie Youan has been a very important figure for Hibs in the second half of the season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)