Elias Melkerson to Hibs confirmed as Shaun Maloney outlines plan for 'exciting, attacking talent'

Hibs have signed Elias Melkerson from Norwegian championship Bodo/Glimt.

The 19-year-old, who signs on a four-deal, has scored 17 goals in 26 club appearances this term and two goals in three matches for the Norway U-20 side.

And, considered one of his nation’s brightest young talents, he will offer immediate strength and depth to the Leith strikeforce.

Capable of playing anywhere across the front three positions in Maloney’s side, Melkseren, who will wear the No 34 shirt, fits the criteria of being young, hungry, with plenty of potential. Hibs hopes he will add fresh legs to the side and grow in value, while also helping the team secure success.

“Elias is a really talented young player who has genuine potential to play a big part and, ultimately, to be very successful at this club,” said the Hibs boss.

“We will have to give him time, of course, to adapt to our style of play as a team and also to our league, so we’ll be conscious of this.

“He’s an exciting, attacking talent, technically good with both feet and he has good attributes to drop deeper on the pitch. We’re looking forward to working.”

The youngster joins Chris Mueller and Dylan Tait as January additions to the squad, with Harry Clarke and Ewan Henderson set to follow shortly.

Arsenal defender Clarke’s move has apparently suffered an administrative delay but it is anticipated the former on-loan Ross County will formalise his switch within the next 24 hours, with Henderson expected before the end of the week.