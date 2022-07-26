Dundee United to make 5th summer signing as Steven Fletcher-Hibs claim made

It has been widely reported Australian international Aziz Behich will be the latest recruit made by Jack Ross.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Turkish side Giresunspor and will likely join up with fellow Aussie Mark Birighitti who has been signed from Central Coast Mariners to compete for the No.1 spot with Carljohan Eriksson.

Behich, predominantly a left-back, has spent much of his career in Turkey, playing nearly 200 games in the top-flight for the likes of Bursaspor, Kayserispor and Istanbul Basaksehir. He also spent time with Dutch giants PSV.

He started the World Cup play-off against Peru, his 47th cap, before being subbed off at the end of extra-time ahead of the penalty shoot-out which the Socceroos won.

The Courier has reported he could arrive in the country in the coming days to complete his move.

Meanwhile, former Hibs forward Tam McManus has claimed Steven Fletcher was keen on a return to Easter Road prior to signing for Dundee United.

The 35-year-old was a coup for the Tannadice side, signing a two-year deal following his exit from Stoke City.

Steven Fletcher signed a two-year deal with Dundee United. Picture: SNS

Fletcher emerged from the Hibs youth academy making 189 appearances before a big money move to Burnley.

"I'm friends with Steven Fletcher and he'd have walked to Hibs,” McManus told PLZ Soccer. "He wanted to go to Hibs and they weren't interested.

"They have Doidge and they've signed a couple of younger players.