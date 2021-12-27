Dundee United 1-3 Hibs extras: JDH masterclass, fix your roof, performance deserved an audience

Jake Doyle-Hayes put in an impressive performance for his new manager Shaun Maloney.

Man of the match: Plenty of contenders for Hibs, but central midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes gets the vote. He recovered from injury earlier in the midweek to pull the strings for the visitors. His pass to set up the second goal, sending Martin Boyle through, was exquisite and he rarely wasted the ball. His new manager Shaun Maloney will have been impressed.

Letdown: The fact that no away fans were here to watch their team put on one of their best displays of the season. Due to Covid restrictions, only 500 Dundee United were permitted to attend – and they would not have appreciated the performance as much!

Turning point: Charlie Mulgrew’s injury with 15 minutes to go – after United had used all three subs – not only robbed the hosts of their captain, but it meant they had to see out the rest of the match with ten men. That harpooned any chances of a comeback.

Referee watch: Willie Collum had to deal with Dundee United’s offside protestations for the opening goal. He had a good match overall.