Josh Doig noticing more hunger in Hibs training as he admits this season 'has been mental'

While Celtic, Rangers are in a league of their own, and third-placed Hearts are 11 points ahead of the chasing pack, there is a notable degree of congestion beneath that, with only five points separating Hibs in fourth and Ross County in 10th.

With the split looming large, if the situation remains as tight over the next five games, there will be teams left in the bottom six who feasibly could have been battling for a European spot, while those who make the cut know they will have to scrap all the way to the line.

On Sunday Hibs kept their noses ahead, on goal difference, thanks to a draw with league leaders Celtic but such is the unrelenting pressure from those piled up behind them, when they face the team at the complete opposite end of the table, Dundee, this evening, there can be no dip in performance level.

Hibs defender Josh Doig has reckons the league is 'crazy' this season, with teams jostling for position

“Celtic are flying, so to go toe-to-toe with them was positive,” says Doig. “But it’s just about keeping that momentum now. The big games are coming thick and fast.

“Dundee are bottom of the league but you can’t use that as any excuse. We need to go in with 100 per cent effort, we need the three points.

“The league has been crazy this year, everyone has been beating everyone, it’s been mental.

“But, we need to now look to win every game between now and the end of the season and we know we’re good enough to do it.

“It’s about getting one positive result after another, Dundee then on Saturday and so on.

“It’s not just against the team at the bottom of the league, it’s every team.

“It’s crazy. It’s nothing like last year. Every game we’re fighting for position and I feel there is more of a hunger around the training ground, you can feel the intensity.

“Everyone wants to win and it’s a positive feeling. So we’re going into this game with confidence in abundance.”

Loving every bit of training and playing under gaffer Shaun Maloney, the teenager, who has been utilised at left-back, left-wingback, and left centre-back in recent weeks, is pleased with the way he has adapted but well-aware of the need to keep producing his best.

Earlier this season they enjoyed a narrow win over the Tayside strugglers at Easter Road but they were held to 2-2 in the previous visit to Dens Park.

“That was a hard game,” recalls Doig. “I struggled a bit in the second half.

“They’re no mugs, they’re a very strong team, defensively solid. So it will be hard but we’re more than capable of taking the three points.

“Their attacking presence is definitely something to be aware of and they’ve got Zak Rudden in there as well, who I’ve played with at 21s level, and we know what he’s like, he’s a goalscoring boy.

“So we need to be on our game if we are to come away with anything.”