'Die-hard' Hibs fan Josh Campbell recalls his day in 2016

The 2016 cup winner will lead the Leith club out at Hampden on Sunday, the interim boss following Jack Ross’ sacking, and Campbell is hoping some of his cup magic can rub off off the side.

“I was there [in 2016]. I’m a die-hard Hibs fan so I remember getting the bus early in the morning and all the fans who had travelled through were singing and dancing in the bars before.

“It was the best feeling ever when Dave scored that winning goal. It meant so much to me as a Hibs fan and it meant so much to the club as well.

“It will be slightly different this time! For a start, there will be no bars before, it will be head down and concentrate on the game.”

But, the 21-year-old midfielder, whose first domestic start of the season was in the rampaging semi-final success over Rangers, is hoping there is reason to raise a glass afterwards.

“For them to trust me enough to put me back in the team for that size of game was a good feeling and I went out and showed what I was capable of.