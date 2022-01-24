Demetri Mitchell: Hibs land former Hearts player in transfer from Blackpool

The 25-year-old has become Shaun Maloney’s sixth signing this month, with a fee that has yet to be revealed, agreed with Blackpool to secure his move back north.

Maloney was attracted by Mitchell’s versatility, and will provide a number of options at Easter Road. He was predominantly a left wing-back during his year at Hearts between 2018 and February 2019.

The Hibs boss said: “I’m delighted to sign Demetri. He brings excellent attributes in different positions and will help us in both attacking and defensive situations.

“As a player, he brings real technical quality and outstanding speed, particularly in one vs one situations. My staff and I look forward to working with him.”

Mitchell agreed a two and a half year deal at Easter Road and has represented England at various age levels from under-16 through to under-20.

He has played 14 times so far this season in the north-west of England, where he began his career at Manchester United, making his debut in the English Premier League five years ago.

He moved north to Hearts in January 2018 and ironically made his debut in the Edinburgh derby against Hibs. He could now be involved on the other side when the sides meet in the cinch Premiership next month, and follows fellow Hibee recruits Ewan Henderson, Harry Clarke, Chris Mueller, Rocky Bushiri and Elias Melkersen to Easter Road this month.

Demetri Mitchell of Blackpool. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

