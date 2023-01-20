'Defamation': Hibs boss Lee Johnson has his say on rumours ahead of last Hearts derby

Hibs boss Lee Johnson was unimpressed with the rumour circulating about him ahead of the last capital derby.

Insisting he was tucked up in bed early after dining out the night before the January 2 cinch Premiership against Hearts at Tynecastle, and not on a late night drinking session as some mischief-makers suggested, he admits he may be tempted to enjoy a few pints after this Sunday’s Scottish Cup meeting, if the result goes Hibs’ way.

Initially joking that he would not be venturing out the night before the Easter Road showdown “unless I’m wearing a fake moustache and glasses”, he went on to explain that it was not really a laughing matter.

“I found it quite fascinating considering I was in bed by 9.45pm,” said Johnston. “It was crazy. Actually, I felt it was defamation of character because I am a professional and I wouldn’t dream of going out drinking the night before, even though some of the best managers I have played for enjoyed a good old match day minus one drink to reduce the anxiety. But it is what it is. It is a small city and I like speaking to fans. I have had extended chats with fans I have met in and around the city and I enjoy that so I won’t go into hiding because I like to feel the passion.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson speaks to the press ahead of facing Hearts on Sunday.

That passion is always to the fore on derby day, with Hibs looking to defeat their capital foes for the first time in nine games. But Johnson hopes that everyone’s energy is focused on the match rather than disparaging tittle-tattle this time. Describing his job as a “doer upper” he recognises that cup progress at Hearts’ expense could be a catalyst and one sound in particular would indicate progress.

“I haven’t heard Sunshine on Leith yet and I’d love to hear that,” Johnston said of The Proclaimers song which has provided the soundtrack to past glories. “That is a moment where you try to project your mind’s eye to winning a big game like this and the lads leaving everything on the field, with the skill and will to produce and then you’ve got the fan-base singing that song. That’s where we want to be and that’s what we’ve got to visualise, so the mind can take you there.

