David Marshall makes Hibs 'iffy moments' admission but insists belief is building after Celtic draw

Hibs endured a few “iffy moments” attempting to play out from the back against Celtic but goalkeeper David Marshall insists they can take belief from keeping out the defending champions.

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall embraces team-mate Rocky Bushiri after the goalless draw against Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 38-year-old former Scotland stopper has taken on something of playmaker role under new manager Nick Montgomery, but there were occasions – particularly in the first half – when Marshall and his defenders were guilty of taking the wrong option and allowing Celtic to steal possession in dangerous areas.

Fortunately for Hibs, the visitors appeared to be suffering the after-effects of their midweek Champions League exertions against Atletico Madrid and their failure to capitalise, combined with some determined defending and good goalkeeping, ensured there was no repeat of the 4-0 pasting suffered against Rangers at Ibrox the previous week, with Marshall making two top saves to deny Daizen Maeda and Mikey Johnston, before the crossbar denied James Forrest a late winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs also had one of the game's best chances, with Martin Boyle firing over the bar from just six yards after stretching to reach a teasing cross from Jordan Obita.

“It was massive, after losing four goals last weekend, to keep a clean sheet,” Marshall said. “We knew what we wanted to do. And I think the full-backs and wingers were key to that. It’s a hard shift in those positions because Celtic have got some real pace and quality out wide. The full-backs, especially, were brilliant.

“It’s a real test of concentration, 100 per cent, and we passed it. Since the manager has come in, he’s asked a lot from us. Changing formation. Changing personnel at times, too. So to keep that clean sheet was good, because we conceded a couple at Tynecastle and then four at Ibrox. Keeping Celtic goalless builds belief and builds momentum."

Hibs’ determination not to concede was summed up by a moment late in the second-half when, with Celtic piling on the pressure, defender Rocky Bushiri made three crucial blocks in quick succession before punching the air in delight.

“Aye, big Rocky celebrated that late block like we’d just scored a goal,” Marshall laughed. “He always does that, to be fair. But then two minutes later he said it was crap! So why are you celebrating then? That’s just typical Rocky.

“But, again, that’s just something that builds belief. He puts his body on the line, he’s whole-hearted. And he was great. We had a couple of iffy moments in the first half, myself and Rocky, but coming through that builds belief, keeping a clean sheet against the top side in the country."

Hibs now head into a big week with another home match against Ross County in the league on Tuesday followed by the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden on Saturday. “Obviously fans’ expectations turn to the semi-final but, having dropped too many points at the start of the season, Tuesday is huge," Marshall said. “I know Malky Mackay really well so I know exactly what his mindset will be, him and Don Cowie coming down. We lost to Ross County here last season, so we’re under no illusions. We’ll have to be right.