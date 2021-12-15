David Gray to take charge of Hibs for Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic

David Gray will take charge of Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup final. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Easter Road side are closing in on the appointment of a new manager, with Shaun Maloney leading the race to replace Jack Ross, who was dismissed last week after a run of seven defeats in nine, but Gray will be in charge of the side for the showpiece occasion on Sunday.

It will be his third match as caretaker boss following the 1-1 draw with St Mirren last Saturday and the 1-0 win over Dundee on Tuesday.

Gray, who famously scored the winner for Hibs in the 2016 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers, hung up his boots at the start of the season in order to take up a coaching role with the Leith side.

Maloney, the current Belgium assistant manager and former Scotland player, is in discussions with the club over the vacant managerial position but no announcement is expected until Thursday at the earliest.