David Gray hopes to remain at Hibs with search for new manager still ongoing

Caretaker Hibs manager David Gray is preparing the team for the match against St Johnstone.

However, the first-team coach turned caretaker boss hopes it will not signal the end of his Hibs career.

The club’s owner Ron Gordon, chief executive Ben Kensell and the board are close to wrapping up their search for their next permanent manager, with Lee Johnson, Jon Dahl Tomasson and Michael Appleton all making it onto the shortlist. It is understood that whoever comes in will be asked to find a place on their coaching staff for former captain and club legend Gray, but the 2016 Scottish Cup winner is taking nothing for granted.

"I don’t know what is happening moving forward from my own personal situation,” said Gray. “But I love working for the club and am really privileged to be in this position

"I knew I was doing the job until the end of the season, and I think you can only worry about things you can affect.

"The way I see it is, until someone tells me differently I'm going to try my best every single time I come in here to try to improve the group and try to improve myself. I will reflect on the period I've had, which is twice now in this position, reflect on how and what I could do differently, and how I can improve on it.

"If it changes between now and the start of next season, for example, then I'll just have to deal with it accordingly.”

Gray was appointed to former manager Jack Ross’ backroom staff last summer and continued as the first team coach when Shaun Maloney took over.

It is expected that he will retain that role, assisting the new management team.