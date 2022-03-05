Kevin Dabrowski vows to 'fight for my life' in bid to become Hibs number one

That was at the beginning of February when he was deputising for the injured Matt Macey and managed back to back appearances before being forced to step aside and accommodate the Englishman’s return.

But, he was again called upon for Wednesday’s trip to Dundee after Hibs’ No 1 sustained a quad and groin injury, and the Pole responded by contributing his second clean sheet in three matches.

“I was delighted, absolutely delighted, especially after playing those first two games for Hibs. I was so hungry, I wanted more.

Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has reclaimed a Hibs starting place following an injury to Matt Macey. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I am happy I could get another clean sheet for my club.”

Being back to the bench after those earlier matches was tough to absorb, according to the 23-year-old.

“It was the toughest time in my life because I am the kind of goalkeeper who wants to play every week.

“Everyone knows what I am capable of and I am the kind of goalkeeper who can win a game for my team so I just wanted to keep doing it and playing every week.

“Unfortunately after a few games I got dropped but I said to myself, I waited so long for my chance before so I just needed to keep doing what I am doing and I was sure I would get back and make all the Hibees proud once again.

“It is good to have healthy competition between me and Matt. I show in training I will fight for everything, every single shot, every single ball. I fight for my life.

“When I came to Scotland I sacrificed everything so every day I am fighting for my life.”

Macey is one of an anticipated 11 players missing for the home tussle with St Johnstone - Hibs’ second successive match against one the main relegation contenders - and while the majority of the absentees are out with injury or illness, defender Rocky Bushiri will sit out the next two games after he was red carded in midweek.

Caught lashing out at Paul McGowan, he left his team-mates short-handed at Dens Park and he has limited Maloney’s options this afternoon.

The Easter Road boss is not pleased by the scenario, stressing the importance of personal discipline when numbers are so tight, but he eased up on the public condemnation, hopeful that the Belgium Under-21 international will learn his lesson.

“Look, I think sometimes people forget Rocky’s age. He is 22 and made a mistake within the game. He will learn from that. We will miss him because he brought attributes that we didn’t have and he has been very positive for the team and I know the supporters have really taken to him. We will miss him, even more so because of the injury situation. The timing of that wasn’t great.

“But it is a learning moment for him, hopefully. But he has to make sure it doesn't happen again in his career. Because he was playing that well that we were in control but his sending off changed the dynamic of the game. So it was a mistake from him.”