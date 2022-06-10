Curious case of Rocky Bushiri and Hibs: underwhelmed fans, seemingly not returning, the clause and scope for development

Rocky Bushiri has penned a three-year deal with Hibs after making his loan permanent from Norwich City.

The former Belgium Under-21 international had done little to endear him to the Leith support and it again threw up concerns about the recruitment process at the club, when it was revealed that the deal had been forced through by the triggering of a clause in his loan agreement.

Aware of the need for another centre-back, Hibs supporters had been hankering after something fresh.

They are still hoping.

Celtic's Tom Rogic and Bushiri battle during a 0-0 draw at Easter Road last season.

Paul Hanlon is recovering from a tidy-up operation on a bothersome knee, while Ryan Porteous, with one year left on his contract, may be moved on as the club look to cash in. Even if he stays, he will have to ensure he is available for more games after disciplinary issues led to him sitting out key sections of last season.

There are others who can operate in the backline, including Harry Clarke, but it is understood the club would prefer to utilise his pace and power in a more advanced position. There could still be more signings in that department but the lengthy Bushiri contract eats into the budget.

No wonder manager Lee Johnson expressed an interest in seeing how quickly the player, who joined the club on loan from Norwich City in January, can “adapt to a new playing style”.

Strong and physical, he can appear clumsy, and much of that comes from his poor anticipation and awareness. Often reactionary and pulled out of position too easily, at times he was also questionable in the air. But he is young and, with the right coaching, could develop all of those skills.

Bushiri and Ryan Porteous during Hibs' 0-0 draw with Hearts.

He will have to go some, though, to win over fans who would have been happy to shed him from the squad this summer.

Whatever emanates from the club now, it is unlikely that Bushiri was top of Johnson’s wishlist. But, having inherited him, all he can do now is hope that the young man, having had time to settle into the Scottish game and with a pre-season under his belt, can find a way to fulfil the potential those who brought him to capital still believe is there.

“Rocky is just 22, has played over 80 senior matches, and has a lot of room for improvement,” acknowledged Hibs’ head of recruitment Ian Gordon. “We believe we can add value to him that’ll benefit the club in the future.”

Yet at the beginning of this month, he looked set to be moving on. The club released a list of names “leaving the club this month” and thanked them for their services.

“Hibs would also like to place on record its gratitude to the loan players that contributed last season: Rocky Bushiri, Sylvester Jasper and James Scott,” the statement read.

The suggestion was that all three would be returning to their parent clubs.

But, apparently Norwich don’t want him and, with 15 appearances last term, the Hibs and Bushiri activated a clause in his loan agreement. So, less than a week later, he was unveiled as a permanent signing.