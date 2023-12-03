Craig Levein reveals Celtic 'kick in the whatsits' as St Johnstone boss in need of glass of wine

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein likened two sparkling finishes from Celtic across the closing 25 minutes that wiped out his team’s one-goal advantage in their Perth skirmish to being booted in a particularly painful area.

Levein was philosophical over his team being caught on the counter to concede a 93rd-minute third through James Forrest as they then pushed for an equaliser. His stance attributable to his sense the game was then “done” courtesy of crashing drives from Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley that cancelled out a 40th-minute opener claimed by Diallang Jaiyesimi. The quality of both goals appreciated by the former Scotland manager but no less sore as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Those two goals were actually like a kick in the whatsits,” Levien said. ““I was pleased with Diallang [in the central striker role]. I was pleased with a lot of things. But when you look at the scoreline, we have lost 3-1 and I’ll need a glass of wine tonight.”

St Johnstone led 1-0 at half-time but Craig Levein's team were blown away in the second half.

His counterpart Brendan Rodgers was furious over the Perth hosts having “bullied” his team for stretches of the first half, but Levein had a rueful response to a tacit acknowledgement that St Johnstone were able to successfully execute a game plan to unsettle their visitors.