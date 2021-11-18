Christian Doidge signs new Hibs deal - 'this is the club I want to play for'

Hibs striker Christian Doidge has penned a new two-year deal

Celebrating his return to first team training after COVID and then an Achilles injury, sustained during the club’s European campaign, curtailed his involvement in the opening quarter of the domestic season, the Welshman has signed a contract extension until summer 2024.

Signed from Forest Green ahead of the 2019/20 season, he endured a tough start in the capital but found his scoring form and kicked on under Jack Ross, ending that debut season as the club’s top scorer with 19 goals.

As part of one of the most prolific frontlines in the Premiership last season, he added a further 13 while his all round game proved invaluable as he formed a strong understanding with Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle to help Hibs wrap up a third place finish in the league and book a semi final spot in the League Cup, as well as a Scottish Cup final appearance.

This weekend he is expected to make his first appearance since the 3-0 league victory over Ross County at the beginning of August.

Part of Ross’ Premier Sports Cup semi-final squad, the 29-year-old is likely to be given a run out against Rangers at Hampden as the Leith club set their sights on a second successive domestic cup final.

“I’m delighted,” said Doidge. “As soon as they approached me about signing an extension it was a really easy decision to make.

“This is the club I want to play for, and I’ve enjoyed my time here more than anywhere else.

“This is a massive football club, with a really big fanbase, and the coaching staff have been brilliant with me. I’m really enjoying my football and I hope I can help the team to be successful.”

“It was important for us to agree a new contract with Christian because we want to keep players like him at the club,” explained Ross.

“Strikers are always going to be judged on their goal return, Christian's record in this regard has been really good. Furthermore, his all-round contribution is of great value to the team.

“Alongside his ability, he’s a good person, a strong character, and he wants to help the team move forward.”