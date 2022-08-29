Christian Doidge makes Hibs confession as he addresses transfer speculation

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation has surrounded the Welshman's future at Easter Road following a difficult 2021/22 campaign when he missed a chunk of the season due to an Achilles injury.

Since January he has been linked with both Dundee clubs and manager Lee Johnson, speaking in January, revealed there was interest from England but the player was keen to stay in Scotland.

Doidge, who started all four Premier Sports Cup fixtures, was handed his first start in the 1-0 league defeat to St Mirren on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was asked about his future after the game.

“Well, to be honest, I haven’t heard anything,” he said. “Everyone keeps saying that and I’m so confused, but I’m just keeping my head down.

“I love playing for this club and I’m going to keep turning up every day until I’m told otherwise.”

Despite the disappointment at St Mirren, Doidge is confident the team, under Johnson, will soon begin to click.

Christian Doidge has addressed speculation around his Hibs future. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“The shape the manager put us in, we looked really lively, especially down the right side with Chris Cadden and Martin Boyle; they put in some great crosses and they just didn’t land in the box for anyone.

“As a frontman it’s extremely disappointing, you’re trying to get on the end of crosses - I had one in the first half and got my toe on one in the second but that was it. So, that’s really frustrating.