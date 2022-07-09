Chris Cadden explains how Hibs’ new style under Lee Johnson 'really suits me'

New manager Lee Johnson has recruited throughout the summer but he has also worked with the incumbent squad members to introduce a tactical shift and last season’s club player of the year says he is already feeling at home with the switch.

“He [Johnson] is pretty clear about what he wants us to do. That is front-foot, forward play, forward running, and it has been great and what he has been talking about seems to really suit me. We have only had a couple of pre-season games but it suits my attributes and it is enjoyable.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In those first two I have played at right-back and that is probably where I see myself and that is where I think the gaffer sees me playing, which is great.”

But in a squad that has swollen in size there will be competition for places in the starting line-up.

That means higher demands and the need for consistency, which was something Cadden delivered, along with some tempting balls in from that right flank, last term.

“I had a decent season but I always base my season on where the team finishes. That is always my main goal, for Hibs to have success.

“Personally, I was happy with my performances but I want to kick on as much as possible. This is my first full season here after injury troubles towards the start of my Hibs career. Now I want to help Hibs to finish as high as possible in the league and compete for trophies.”

Chris Cadden is looking forward to Hibs' first competitive match under Lee Johnson against Clyde in the Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Some of the new signings have yet to join up with the squad and there could be further comings and goings after the competitive action gets underway, with Josh Doig set for a fresh start at Serie A side Hellas Verona, but those who are there are keen to get going against Clyde.

“It has been big to have this pre-season and I think the window we have had we have used it really well. The week in Portugal was beneficial for everybody, especially with the new players coming in and trying to get used to the boys.

“That week away, just the lads, helps everyone get to know everyone else really well. There are no cliques here and everyone sits in different places and gets to know different people so the pre-season we’ve had, although it has been short, it’s been beneficial.

“I think the boys are all just buzzing. You want to come in, play games, play in front of crowds. Pre-season games are good for fitness but you want games and want to fight for three points and get into competitive games as soon as possible.