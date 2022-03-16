Celtic v Rangers, Hibs v Hearts: Scottish Cup semi-final dates revealed as SFA attacked over ticket prices

The Edinburgh rivals will kick-off the final four weekend at Hampden on Saturday, April 16 with a 12.15pm kick-off ahead of the Old Firm showdown between Rangers and Celtic, which starts at 2pm the following day.

Hibs revealed their frustrations over the cost of admission – set at £35 or £25 for adults with concessions either £15 or £10 – and their pleas were matched by Hearts during “long and strong conversations” with competition authorities.

Hitting out at the SFA after their pricing appeal fell on deaf ears, Hibs “hope to see as many Hibees at Hampden Park as possible” for “a brilliant occasion”.

The sides met in the semi-final two years ago, and also at the Hampden final 10 years ago. (Picture: SNS)

A club statement read: “After receiving the ticket information from the SFA, there were a number of long and strong conversations regarding the price and expense to our supporters. Our concerns were matched by Hearts as we stressed the point of making football affordable for everyone.

“We completely understand how much it costs to be a football supporter and how expensive it is to follow your team up and down the country, especially in the current climate. We explained this in detail to the SFA, however, they have not moved on their decision, which is incredibly disappointing and has caused us great frustration.

“Despite these prices, we hope to see as many Hibees at Hampden Park as possible in what will be a brilliant occasion for all involved.”

A Hearts statement added: “After receiving the ticket information from the SFA, there were further conversations regarding the price increase and expense to our supporters. Our concerns were echoed by Hibernian as both clubs stressed that in the current climate we want to make football affordable for everyone.

“Despite the pricing, we hope to see a sea of maroon at Hampden in what's sure to be a special match.”

The semi-final draw was the first-ever time the final four of the Scottish Cup had comprised of Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs.

Both semi-finals will be shown by Scottish Cup broadcast partner Premier Sports with the Edinburgh derby also on BBC One Scotland.

The winner of each will progress to the Scottish Cup final on May 21.