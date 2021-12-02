Hibs have been given an extra 2,000 tickets for the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.

Hibs booked their place in the showcase with victory over Rangers in the semi-final, but they were livid when the organisers announced the breakdown of tickets and eschewed the notion of neutrality and a 50-50 split.

Initially handed just over one third of national stadium's 51,000 capacity, the Leith side sold out the 17,500 share in a matter of hours, vindicating their claims that, despite taking fewer than 10,000 through to Glasgow for the last-four battle, history indicated they would have no problem selling out a more equal share for the final.

The club have refused to back down and have been relentless in their pursuit of more tickets. Those arguments only intensified when the first tranche of tickets was snapped up so quickly and those efforts have now been rewarded.

The extra couple of thousand tickets will now go on general sale at noon tomorrow.

“We’re pleased to have been given a greater allocation for the Premier Sports Cup Final against Celtic,” said the Easter Road club.

“After constant discussion with the SPFL, we have been given just over 2,000 extra tickets. As a club, we are happy that more of our supporters will be able to attend the game at Hampden Park and that our persistence with the SPFL paid off.”