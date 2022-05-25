The Scotland international looks set to complete a sensational transfer to Real Madrid after confirming her departure from Women’s Super League (WSL) side Manchester City.

In an emotional statement, the Dunfermline-born midfielder confirmed her departure from the Citizens via her Twitter page, saying the club will “always have a special place in her heart” and that she would be “supporting them from afar.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “It has been an honour to represent @mancity for four great years. Thank you to my team-mates, staff and most importantly the incredible fans for your support over the years.”

One of the Easter Road club’s most successful youth team products, Weir joined Hibs at the age of 10 has developed into one of Scotland’s most talented players since departing for the WSL in 2013.

Originally signing for Arsenal, she also represented Liverpool, and she leaves the WSL after winning two Women’s FA Cups, two FA Women's League Cup while being named Scotland Player of the Year in 2016 and 2020.

With her contract at City expired, the 86 times capped Scotland midfielder will depart for pastures new, with her next step reported to be a lucrative move to Real Madrid, a move the Daily Telegraph claimed Los Merengues were “confident” of almost a week ago.

Caroline Weir of Scotland waves to the fans at Hampden Park (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Real Madrid, who are managed by former Spain under-21 boss Alberto Toril, finished third in the Primera División this season, while they also made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League, where they were knocked out by rivals Barcelona in front of a record crowd of 91,533 at the Nou Camp.

The move would complete a remarkable story for the 26-year-old, who spoke to us in December about her remarkable rise from Elgin Star to Hibs and all the way to representing Scotland Women in their first ever World Cup in 2019.