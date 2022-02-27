Rocky Bushiri: Hibs defender on his chats with Stephane Omeonga and others, Celtic connection and Vincent Kompany comparison

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri has joined the club on loan from Norwich.

As part of the due diligence carried out before agreeing the loan switch from Norwich to Leith, he had spoken to friends who know Scottish football and the Glasgow club well so while the likes of Dedryck Boyata and Jason Denayer sold him on the move north, they also ensured he went into that first game well aware of the size of the task.

“I know about Celtic from a few friends, Boyata and Denayer used to play there. They’re a big team in Scotland and they have won the league so many times.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s exciting. You want to do good against the top teams, everyone is 2000 per cent motivated.

Bushiri took counsel from Livingston and ex-Hibs midfielder Stephane Omeonga before his move.

“I’m sure we will give our best and do our best.”

As well as the Belgium connection – he also quizzed former Hibee Stephane Omeonga – he tapped into family connections.

“I spoke with Boyata’s dad because he is close with my dad and my uncle.

“Of course, especially for a defender this is a really good league. You are in difficult situations and the motivation to have clean sheets always makes you better.

Bushiri has been compared to legendary Belgium centre-half Vincent Kompany.

“In Belgium we want a clean sheet but in the UK it is different, before you start a game it’s no matter what, clean sheet first. That’s very good.

“They [Boyata and Denayer] did well at Celtic. I hope I can help Hibs as much as I can and give my best.”

Compared to Vincent Kompany in his early days, 22 year-old Bushiri is still aiming for similar heights.

“I had no fear, you know, at youth team level I was captain of most of my teams, and he was my model. When I was playing youth football they compared me to him because of my physicality and stuff and I made my debut early also.

“It’s a great motivation for me, it’s not a pressure. It’s a positive, and then, yeah, when you are with the national team you see each other, and that’s just really good.”

Since his debut for Hibs against Celtic he has experienced another three defeats, two draws and, finally, in the past two outings, two wins. And now he feels ready for another shot at the league leaders.

“The last Celtic game was my first professional game for 10 months, so I am obviously now in a better position.

“Things are going well and we have had two wins in a row. I feel more positive.

“Every training session I try to do better, I try to do better in every game. You can’t go from 0 to 100 straight away, it’s about progress for me after my injuries and not having game-time.”

And he has praised manager Shaun Maloney for his role in his development.

“He has been very good. I’ve been at a few clubs in my young career and he’s one of the best, as a human being as well. He wants me to do better.

“He’s so much into details and these small details make the difference. He is on me in training and will make sure one of his assistants will work with me on what he thinks. It has been really positive so far.”