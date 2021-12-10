Boost for Hibs as duo declared fit for crunch match at St Mirren

Ryan Porteous is expected to be fit for Hibs' trip to Paisley.

Both centre-half Ryan Porteous and right wing-back Chris Cadden trained on the eve of the match and will be fit for the match against the Saints despite concerns over injuries.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Porteous had to be taken off late into the 1-0 defeat by Livingston on Wednesday night, while Cadden missed the match entirely. However, The Scotsman understands that both came through their session unscathed on Friday.

Having both players available eases the burden on Gray, who is already without captain Paul Hanlon and vice-captain Paul McGinn after the defenders picked up red cards at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Darren McGregor is set to come in and replace Hanlon at centre-half, while Cadden can operate at right-back in McGinn’s absence.