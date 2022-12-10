Better than ever: Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet's comeback pledge as he prepares for Rangers return

The goalscorer, stricken after rupturing anterior cruciate ligaments and a tearing of his meniscus in February, is insistent his time out presented the opportunity for so much more. He is confident the outcome will be the Leith club bearing witness to a new, improved Nisbet. Starting this week, with the forward expected to feature in the squad that Lee Johnson takes to Glasgow on Thursday for new Rangers manager Michael Beale’s first competitive outing.
“I think I will come back a better player,” said the 25-year-old. “I have been doing a lot in the gym and doing things that I couldn’t really work on when I was playing. I have had time to revalute where I want to be as a player and how to get there. I feel better physcially and mentally now. The things I worked on were getting stronger and quicker as well as working on my left foot. In the past I was playing every week so it was game, recovery, train and game. I had the time to put some stuff right and I feel people will see a different player.”
Johnson has cautioned against Nisbet being presented as the “saviour” of a team that toiled in losing six of their seven league games before the World Cup break. The frontman, though, is bolstered by the fact that a manager he has yet to play for is completely sold on - having previously sought to buy him while in charge of Sunderland.
“[For him to have been interested in me then] is nice,” Nisbet said of Johnson, appointed in the summer. “With him coming in I knew he was going to be in his plans. If I was injured and someone else had come in then I might have wondered whether I would play for him or not. But the gaffer spoke to me a lot and I have been impressed by him. Training has been great. He brings experience from working in England and he has been at some big clubs. He hasn’t had the strongest XI every week with injuries to big players. It’s been hard for him, but the hope is we can get some more boys back soon to help.”