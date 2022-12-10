Better than ever: Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet's comeback pledge as he prepares for Rangers return

A nine-month period sidelined by serious injury offered Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet ample time to think.

Hibs' Kevin Nisbet is convinced he has become a more rounded player thanks to his rehabilitation period from long-term injury having allowed him to work on aspects of his game as would not otherwise have been possible. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The goalscorer, stricken after rupturing anterior cruciate ligaments and a tearing of his meniscus in February, is insistent his time out presented the opportunity for so much more. He is confident the outcome will be the Leith club bearing witness to a new, improved Nisbet. Starting this week, with the forward expected to feature in the squad that Lee Johnson takes to Glasgow on Thursday for new Rangers manager Michael Beale’s first competitive outing.

“I think I will come back a better player,” said the 25-year-old. “I have been doing a lot in the gym and doing things that I couldn’t really work on when I was playing. I have had time to revalute where I want to be as a player and how to get there. I feel better physcially and mentally now. The things I worked on were getting stronger and quicker as well as working on my left foot. In the past I was playing every week so it was game, recovery, train and game. I had the time to put some stuff right and I feel people will see a different player.”

Johnson has cautioned against Nisbet being presented as the “saviour” of a team that toiled in losing six of their seven league games before the World Cup break. The frontman, though, is bolstered by the fact that a manager he has yet to play for is completely sold on - having previously sought to buy him while in charge of Sunderland.