'Bang at it': How Hibs' new boss search has given players added impetus

The Easter Road club intend to whittle down their list of candidates over the next few days, before speaking to frontrunners by the end of the week, and McGinn knows that after a tough season, during which the squad have failed to hit the same heights they reached last term, the final few games of the season are far from meaningless.

“You know whatever manager is going to come in, he will be watching. They might not go back and watch the games you played well in, but they are going to watch these games, so we need to be bang at it.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought most of us played well [against Aberdeen], although I thought it might have been one of those games where we were a bit toothless, so it was good we got the goal.

“I have no idea how Joe's shot didn't go in. I just thought it was going to be one of those days, but I have to give Joe Lewis credit for the save."

That shot was one of two key saves made by the Aberdeen goalkeeper. The one in the first half save him get his fingertips to Elias Melkersen’s low shot to push it just wide of the upright, while the second half intervention as Joe Newell pounced on a misguided Funso Ojo header but couldn’t get past Lewis who rushed out and, making himself big, managed to deny the midfielder

By that stage Aberdeen were already ahead, thanks to David Bates’ close-range finish and, just as they are now doing off the field, Hibs had to play catch up.

Forced to shake things up themselves after a substandard season, the Pittodrie side already several months along the road Hibs are now on, where Jim Goodwin has already made many of the tough calls regarding personnel.

Paul McGinn meets fans during a Hibernian open training session with season ticket holders at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

That uncertainty awaits the Leith squad. But having slammed home Ryan Porteous’ 83rd minute knockdown, McGinn acknowledged that the situation was of their own making and, although getting married will take priority when the curtain fails on the season, there will be no respite for anyone at Hibs over the summer.

"You would rather have a set team and be in the position we were in last year and looking forward to a final. But football is so long and your whole career is a roller coaster. Nothing surprises you.

"I'm getting married at the end of May. I moved it with Scotland, but then the Ukraine game got moved and I thought John wouldn't get there, but he's managing to sneak a wee day in."

“But most players are professional during the summer. They track you now with this Strava app anyway. You can't get away with anything unless you've got a dog and you can strap it to the dog!

Paul McGinn celebrates as he scores to make it 1-1between Hibernian and Aberdeen. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)