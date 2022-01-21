Australia move for ex-Hibs, Rangers and Dundee striker Jason Cummings after Dens Park exit confirmed

The former Hibs striker will leave Dens Park after struggling for consistent game time and head to the Australian A-League and a new life Down Under.

Cummings has scored six times this season, contributing to a 14-goal haul since returning to Scotland last January from Shrewsbury.

However he will now move Down Under and the Courier reports boss James McPake wished him well.

Jason Cummings is heading for Australia this weekend. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

He said: “Jason is booked for a flight on Saturday.

“We wish him all the best, he helped us get promoted and I hope he does well out in Australia.

“I hope he goes there, shows the type of player he can be when things are right and scores goals."

The charismatic forward scored 69 times at Hibs where he began his senior career and has also had spells at Rangers, Luton Town and Peterborough United, on loan from Nottingham Forest.