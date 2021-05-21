'Atletico Madrid of Scotland': Ron Gordon talks of his Hibs ambitions and how challenging Rangers and Celtic is something club can target

Applauding the squad’s competitiveness across all competitions and the fact they are already the most successful team since Turnbull’s Tornadoes, the possibility of bettering those domestic achievements against St Johnstone has elevated standards and the US-based entrepreneur says they must not be allowed to drop.

Instead, he wants to challenge the Old Firm duopoly and aim for an even higher league finish next term.

“I would always say that we should be aiming higher,” Gordon said. “I cannot be in sports and not be looking to move up. This year gives us the confidence that we can compete. But we know that all the clubs are going to be trying to get better,

“Aberdeen will want to be better, and Hearts will be back so we need to continue to improve.

“And, there may be that opportunity to do even better. We don’t know where Celtic will be but I think they will also be a club in transition so we will see. Obviously, they have more resources but they will be bringing in a new manager, new CEO, so they are a club, whether they like it or not, who will be transitioning.

“On the other hand we will have stability at Hibs. When you have that, you can build.”

For so long, Celtic and Rangers have dominated, but while challenging them will be tough, Gordon doesn’t want the Leith club to defer without putting up a fight.

“I want us to be a club who is always knocking on their door. They should always have a tough game against us. That’s one of things I loved about the Aberdeen game [where Hibs secured third place], that fight. It was excellent to see.

“I would love us to be the Atletico Mardid of Scottish football. In Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are always at the top, but with Atletico you know they are always going to be up there making things tough.

“For now, we are the third team but we should not be afraid of Celtic or Rangers.”

