Arsenal issue update on Harry Clarke amid serious interest from Hibs

Harry Clarke impressed on loan at Ross County from Arsenal.

Reports broke on Sunday night that the Easter Road outfit were close to signing Clarke, who has impressed in his spell in the Highlands, and then just before midnight, County confirmed that his loan had been terminated.

Arsenal issued their weekly loan update on their website on Monday afternoon and while no mention of another move was made, they confirmed that his spell in Dingwall is over.

"Harry Clarke has been recalled from his loan with Ross County in the Scottish Premiership,” the English Premiership club wrote. “Harry made 17 appearances during his loan, scoring three goals and providing two assists.”

Clarke is expected to move to Hibs, initially on loan, with the potential for a purchase at the end of the season.