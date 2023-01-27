Another Hibs departure as loan player recalled with youth star set for first-team exposure

Ryan Schofield has been added to the growing list of Hibs players to depart in the January transfer window after being recalled by Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper moved to Easter Road on an initial season-long loan in the summer but has failed to make a single appearance as he played second fiddle to first choice stopper David Marshall. Huddersfield have decided to cut his loan short and he now returns to the Championship side with immediate effect.

Schofield becomes the ninth player to exit Hibs this month – and the second goalkeeper following Kevin Dabrowski’s move to Queen of the South – with that number expeced to rise to at least 11 before the end of the month with Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet set to complete moves to Watford and Millwall respectively.

With his squad becoing increasingly threadbare, Hibs boss Lee Johnson will be hoping to recruit before the transfer window shuts, but a replacement back-up goalkeeper is not on the agenda with Under-19 starlet Murray Johnson set to be handed the role for the remainder of the season.

On-loan goalkeeper Ryan Schofield is the latest player to depart Hibs after being recalled by Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“We’d like to thank Ryan for the way he conducted himself around the Club and the high standards he showed in training,” Johnson said. “He’s been a top professional and person to work with.