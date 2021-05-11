Allan Campbell confirmed as leaving Motherwell at the end of the season

Allan Campbell will leave Motherwell at the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 10:50 am
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 10:51 am
Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell is out of contract in the summer. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer and the Fir Park club had hoped to convince him to sign a new deal to remain in Lanarkshire.

But manager Graham Alexander has revealed on Tuesday morning that one final attempt to get the midfielder to pledge his future to the club has failed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Campbell has previously been linked with a move to Hibs and Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen. However, a £500,000 development fee Motherwell would be due in compensation is likely to make him too costly for any Scottish side outwith the Old Firm.

Despite his tender age, Campbell has already racked up 159 first-team appearances, scoring 16 goals. He’s also been capped 24 times for Scotland’s under-21s.

English Championship side Millwall previously showed an interest in the player but decided to turn their attentions elsewhere.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.