What Motherwell manager Graham Alexander said on Bevis Mugabi red card and claims over Hibs keeper Matt Macey

“It was a difficult start,” said Alexander. “I have no opinion on the red card. I see challenges, I see players bumping referees, manhandling them and adding fuel to the fire just like the last time we played Hibs here but nothing’s done so that’s all I can say.“I don’t want to take the shine away from how well my players did today. You neutrals are in a position to comment on what happened.“Bevis was distraught. He was back in the team and wanting to do well and he’s totally devastated. He’s apologised to me and to his team-mates.“It was a long time to play with ten men but I was proud of my team. They had discipline, we gave up spaces where they couldn’t hurt us. They scored a couple of goals which could have been the death knell for us but we got one back and stayed in the game all the way.“The last time we played Hibs we were down to ten men and it was the same. It’s been a thing. Their goalkeeper might have been dealt with differently for his challenge on Ricki Lamie, which could have been a penalty but I’m dreaming, aren’t I?