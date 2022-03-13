What Motherwell manager Graham Alexander said on Bevis Mugabi red card and claims over Hibs keeper Matt Macey

However, he did suggest that visiting goalkeeper Matt Macey was fortunate to escape action for an incident with Rickie Lamie.
Mugabi was red carded for a reckless challenge on Josh Doig less than 60 seconds into the match, leaving Motherwell with a uphill struggle as Hibs booked another trip to Hampden.
Alexander, in fear of yet another touchline suspension, did not want to speak too much on the Mugabi incident, pointing out that his team have had three dismissals against Hibs this term (Mugabi, Liam Donnelly and himself)
“It was a difficult start,” said Alexander. “I have no opinion on the red card. I see challenges, I see players bumping referees, manhandling them and adding fuel to the fire just like the last time we played Hibs here but nothing’s done so that’s all I can say.“I don’t want to take the shine away from how well my players did today. You neutrals are in a position to comment on what happened.“Bevis was distraught. He was back in the team and wanting to do well and he’s totally devastated. He’s apologised to me and to his team-mates.“It was a long time to play with ten men but I was proud of my team. They had discipline, we gave up spaces where they couldn’t hurt us. They scored a couple of goals which could have been the death knell for us but we got one back and stayed in the game all the way.“The last time we played Hibs we were down to ten men and it was the same. It’s been a thing. Their goalkeeper might have been dealt with differently for his challenge on Ricki Lamie, which could have been a penalty but I’m dreaming, aren’t I?
“But I’m so proud of my team. Imagine what we could have done with 11 men. It was all about belief and our fans were magnificent.“It’s not the first time it’s happened against Hibs, it’s actually the third time this season, but there it is.”