Aiden McGeady has revealed he is not ready to hang up his boots, despite over a year of torment with injuries.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Hibs in the summer after rebounding from a knee problem but an ankle issue curtailed appearances earlier in the campaign, while a hamstring injury sustained in February drew a premature halt to his season.

It fuelled fears that the winger, who turned 37 on Tuesday and is out of contract at the end of the term, might decide to call it quits on a senior career that started at Celtic almost 20 years ago.

Speaking earlier this year, McGeady revealed that he had considered walking away as the injuries took their toll but his manager Lee Johnson said that conversations with the veteran would indicate a different mindset this time around.

Aiden McGeady is keen to extend his Hibs career despite his injury record and age. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“The main focus for us and for him is getting him fit. We have to do that anyway and then there has to be a decision made on the back of that. It’s the right thing to do to make sure we see that process through.

“That could be anywhere from 12 weeks to 24 weeks depending on how he reacts to the surgery and how his rehab goes, and the age factor comes into it. But the one thing I do know and I can publicly state is he’s very, very keen to continue to play, and he’s very keen to continue to play for Hibs.”

Meanwhile, Maksymillian Boruc is still being given the opportunity to impress at the Easter Road club. The Polish goalkeeper - a cousin of former Celtic goalie Artur - is expected to prolong his trial period at the club for another couple of weeks.

“He’s done alright to be honest,” said Johnson. “He’s a good size, he’s got a good frame, he’s decent with his feet.

“It wasn’t something we were desperately chasing. We’ve got a good young goalkeeper in Murray Johnson and a couple of younger ones as well who we think are very good and David Marshall has performed pretty well throughout the season.