Adam Griger to Hibs: Lee Johnson addresses speculation and says club's eyes are 'wide open'

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Griger has represented Slovenia at under-19 level.

The 18-year-old currently plays for LASK in Austria, although reports earlier this week suggested that Hibs are set to sign him for a £200,000 fee.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Griger, who has been capped at under-19 level, was once on trial at Rangers and is highly regarded in his homeland.

“We’ve been linked with a lot [of players],” said Johnson when asked specifically about Griger. “At the moment, we’re not looking to necessarily add in that position but in terms of depth and youth our eyes are wide open to add people in and quality players.