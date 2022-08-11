Adam Griger to Hibs: Lee Johnson addresses speculation and says club's eyes are 'wide open'

The 18-year-old currently plays for LASK in Austria, although reports earlier this week suggested that Hibs are set to sign him for a £200,000 fee.
Griger, who has been capped at under-19 level, was once on trial at Rangers and is highly regarded in his homeland.
“We’ve been linked with a lot [of players],” said Johnson when asked specifically about Griger. “At the moment, we’re not looking to necessarily add in that position but in terms of depth and youth our eyes are wide open to add people in and quality players.
"He’s not our player and it’s difficult to talk about but we’ve got so many on the list now. We’re really starting to hone in on the data side. It is starting now to become obvious what a Hibs player looks like.”