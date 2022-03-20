Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson lifts lid on Ryan Porteous' mind games as he reflects on penalty double in front of Serie A scout

The Scotland midfielder had missed his most recent attempt, against Hearts at the start of the month, but he was clinical as he overhauled Hibs’ early lead.

But he had to shut out his old Scotland under-21 team-mate Porteous to get the job done.

“I know Porto. I’ve played with him plenty of times with Scotland through the different age groups,” said the 22-year-old. “He was just telling me how good the keeper was at saving penalties, as he does. You know what he’s like. I was just standing, listening to him, then put my penalty down the middle.

Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring his second penalty in the 2-1 win over Hibs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I gave him a wee bit on the way back. I told him the keeper did well there! It was just a wee bit of back and forth. He’s obviously trying to put me off by saying how good the keeper is at saving penalties. Although, he probably is, he’s a big guy.

“I’ve played with Porto enough and been in his company enough. He’s just trying to put me off a bit but I’d probably try the same with him to be honest if he was taking a penalty. It was just a bit of a laugh.”

There was no gamesmanship at the second spot kick, with Porteous the one dismissed for wiping out Ross McCrorie and giving the Dons penalty taker his second opportunity.

“I was right in front of it. I think Ross had an open goal. He’s wiped him out. I think the rule states if he tries and gets the ball, then it’s a yellow card but I was obviously shouting for a straight red. That’s just part and parcel of it.”

With the Cagliari scout watching in the stand, those two penalties cancelled out Calvin Ramsey’s own goal and Jim Goodwin’s men increased their lead late on when Vicente Besuijen added a third.

“I was told [the scout was there] but I just try to play the way I normally play. If they’re impressed, then they’re impressed. But that sort of stuff doesn’t faze me.”