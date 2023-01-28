Aberdeen part company with Jim Goodwin after 'unacceptable run of results' culminating in 6-0 Hibs loss

A statement was released in the aftermath of the 6-0 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road, a result which followed a 5-0 defeat at Hearts and a humbling 1-0 loss at Darvel in the Scottish Cup. The Dons are nine points ahead of bottom and sit nine behind third in seventh place. They are currently on a run of one win in ten matches since the break for the World Cup. They have lost eight in that period.
The club’s chairman Dave Cormack released a statement earlier in the week backing the manager but noted the board required an “immediate response". But the embarrassing loss proved to be the final match of Goodwin’s tenure.
“Following an unacceptable run of results since the World Cup break, the club confirms it has parted company with Jim Goodwin and first team assistant manager Lee Sharp with immediate effect,” the statement read.