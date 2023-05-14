Aberdeen-Hibs reaction: Strange moment of Hearts unity, Harry McKirdy, new deals prove correct

We pick out three talking points from the match as the race for the European spots continues with three matches to go in the cinch Premiership.

Down to the wire

There was a strange moment of unity at Pittodrie on Saturday as news filtered through that Hearts had slipped to a 2-0 deficit against St Mirren. Aberdeen fans got the news first and started singing a rendition of ‘Hearts, Hearts are falling apart again…’ and as Hibs fans caught up with the news, they joined in the sing-along, each set of supporters revelling in the fact that their mutual foes looked like they might slip up in the chase for European places. There was a fight back, though, ensuring that while things may be sealed at the very top of the table, the battle for the places just behind the big two looks set to go down to the final days of the season, in what is proving an absorbing finale.

Elie Youan has his shot blocked by Angus MacDonald in Hibs' 0-0 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Just how exciting the third-place tussle will be will depend on Hearts v Aberdeen next week. If Hibs had managed to convert their superior performance at Pittodrie into three points it could have been a three-way tussle. But unless there are some surprise scorelines versus the Old Firm pair, or Aberdeen fail to get back on track after their defeat to Rangers and poor showing against the Easter Road side, it looks like Hearts are the only ones who have an outside of usurping them for guaranteed group stage football in Europe next term.

The capital pair should both get a shot at European competition, though, provided they can stave off St Mirren and Celtic win the Scottish Cup, but there is a real fight for domestic supremacy now, which could come down to that final day head to head.

Harry McKirdy

After that controversial social media post showcasing a bench and publicly ranking Hibs behind Chelsea, his girlfriend and golf, Harry McKirdy needed to forget the birdies and stop singing the blues as he stepped off the bench at Pittodrie. With some fans calling for him to be shown the door after the last online blunder, and certain team-mates unimpressed to know they were lining up alongside someone who prioritised them so poorly, he needed to show everyone that he is worth hanging on to.

Volleying home the winner on such an important day would have served as a decent apology but Hayden Coulson elbowed him out the frame, ensuring his beautifully-struck effort crashed off the post. VAR’s intervention gave Kevin Nisbet the opportunity to be the hero instead. Had the Scotland international converted the spot kick, McKirdy could have basked in the reflected glory but the miss not only meant that the team left Pittodrie pondering what might have been, as third place remained a long way off with only three games to go, it also meant that McKirdy still has work to do to win over the fans.

There are three great platforms for him to do that before the end of the season, against Rangers, Celtic and Hearts and if he can contribute meaningfully on the pitch – maybe getting his first Hibs goal – and help the Leith side finish above their derby foes in the final standings, while keeping his nose clean off the pitch, then he could earn the chance of redemption next term.

New deals and team on the up

While McKirdy was trying to curry favour with the fans and his manger, others were proving just why they are already highly-regarded. On a day when several players turned up, Elie Youan and Lewis Stevenson still shone brightly as two of the best performers on the day. Having both signing new deals last week – the on-loan striker switching to a three-year permanent deal, and the veteran full-back extending his stay for another season – both turned it on against Aberdeen in a game Hibs should have won.

The lack of a decisive goal was the only letdown in Youan’s performance as he was denied by the woodwork, by Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos and by a fabulous last-ditch challenge from Angus MacDonald. But there were moments to delight as he used his pace and delved into his bag of tricks to stretch the game, create space and open up the Aberdeen back line.