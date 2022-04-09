Aberdeen, Hibs miss out on top six, Ross County, big winners as Hearts confirm third - How the split unfolded

The big news is that Hibs have dropped out and are consigned to bottom six purgatory for the final five league games of the season after losing 3-1 to rivals Hearts at a packed Tynecastle Park.

Shaun Maloney’s side were excellent in the opening stages as they took the lead but fell out of it and were easily swept aside by Hearts who confirmed a third-place finish.

The result puts more pressure on Hibs and their manager going into the Hampden Park showdown with Hearts in next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

Hearts confirmed third place and Hibs dropped into the bottom six. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Hibs are joined in the bottom six by Aberdeen with Ross County the big winners on the day. A late Joseph Hungbo penalty earned the Staggies the three points they required to confirm their spot in the top half, a reward for the excellent work Malky Mackay has done since arriving in the summer.

Livingston looked like being the other big winners of the day, as they led Motherwell 2-1 at the Tony Macaroni Arena going into stoppage time. Odin Bailey and Alan Forrest scored the goals to put them ahead with Callum Slattery making it a tense finish. It was set to be a the third consecutive top-half finish from Livi until Ricki Lamie popped up with a 93rd minute equaliser.

What did was keep the Steelmen in the top six and Livi miss out.

As for St Mirren, they can no longer make the jump into the top six no matter their result against Rangers on Sunday.