Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos reveals his conversation with Hibs' Kevin Nisbet before penalty

It was not the Dutchman’s only intervention on an afternoon when he foiled the Hibs frontline on several occasions and it was a performance that could prove vital come the end of the campaign as it kept both the Dons’ challengers at arms length, with just three games remaining, with a 0-0 draw at Pittodrie. The reaction to the 79th minute penalty save indicated Roos was well aware of the importance of his display.

“It is these ones that count,” the Dutchman said after registering his eighth clean sheet in the last nine league games, illustrating how the side have managed to steal a march on the other teams chasing a top three finish and the guarantee of European group stage football next term. “I saved one before at St Mirren but it was a different result and different celebration. It was pretty emotional, this one. We had to work really hard and dig really deep to get a clean sheet. But I think me and the defenders deserve this one.”

The last time Aberdeen faced Hibs it was deputy goalkeeper Joe Lewis who had to pick the ball out the net on six occasions. But this time, under Barry Robson, and with Roos between the posts, they proved a tougher nut to crack, ensuring a share of the points. The penalty save was key to that but Roos was unwilling to give away his approach or what was said as he approached Nisbet in the build up. But, he did insist that things had been cordial.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos had words with Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet before the penalty miss.

“I like to command my box,” continued Roos. “I was really nicey-nicey to be fair, we just had a good chat. One of the other players squared up a little bit and I was ‘relax, we’re just having a chat’ I was happy to make the save. We work really hard every week and the goalkeeping department we will be buzzing off the first half where I get a little foot in and the ref gives a goal kick. That is not going to be the headline but that is what we work hard for every day. The penalty save is also down to the side of things you don’t see as much, the analysis. They do a lot of homework for us and study the way he might take that penalty and it paid off.”