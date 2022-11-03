The latter incident resulted in an SFA sanction for Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who will be absent from the Pittodrie technical area for tonight’s Premiership encounter.

But the Dons gaffer, who saw his touchline ban for accusing Scotland defender Ryan Porteous of “blatant cheating” reduced on appeal, says that it would be lazy and wrong to suggest that his teams are a combative bunch of hammer throwers.

“You could argue about the last red card [for Liam Scales in the 3-1 defeat in Leith] but I don’t think there has been anything too malicious. But we don't want the players to get too emotional about the occasion.

Referee David Dickinson sent off Aberdeen's Liam Scales for his foul on Hibs' Ryan Porteous when the teams met in September. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People often look at my teams and think that they are full of thugs and guys who go around kicking lumps out of people but if anyone cares to do a bit of research or digging then they will find that my team at St Mirren, over the two and a half years, was one of the most disciplined teams in the league and if you look at the yellow and red card count this season, I’m pretty sure you will find that Aberdeen are right up the top of the fair play league.”

In the Premiership they are joint top of the red card league, with just one, and third best when it comes to the yellow card count, having collected just two more than Hearts but they have conceded fewer fouls than any other top tier side.

“I have no concerns about ill-discipline from my players. We try to be an aggressive team without the ball, in the right manner, but we haven’t got a problem with discipline and the stats are there to prove that.”

But Goodwin has stirred up some ill will with his dig at Porteous. “I am more focused on Aberdeen and my players so what the Hibs reaction is to what I said doesn't really bother me, to be honest with you. I’m just really looking forward to the game. I love playing night football. I think the fans will be excited for it as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm pretty sure Hibs will bring a good travelling support and I’d imagine that the atmosphere will be great but I doubt any outside influence, whether that’s me or anyone else, will have too much of an impact on what goes on inside the lines.”

He does believe that Scales’ early exit in the previous match helped Hibs claim victory, though, and wants to avoid a similar scenario as they attempt to leapfrog their third-placed rivals.