Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin charged by SFA over Ryan Porteous 'cheat' comments after defeat at Hibs

Hibs were trailing 1-0 approaching half-time when they were awarded a penalty after Porteous tangled with Liam Scales in the box at a corner-kick, with the Dons defender sent off for a second booking.

The hosts went on to win the match and Goodwin revealed afterwards that he had exchanged words with Porteous at full-time before accusing the Scotland centre-back of “blatant cheating” and deceiving referee David Dickinson.

He also claimed that he had warned his own players, and the match official, about Porteous beforehand.

His comments have resulted in the Irishman being summoned to a disciplinary hearing at Hampden on Thursday, October 6.

The 40-year-old former St Mirren and Alloa boss has been charged with breaking rule 73, which covers offensive statements, and rule 77, which says all players and staff must act in the best interests of the game.

Speaking after the match, an enraged Goodwin said: “I don’t know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff.

“We’re telling our players in midweek to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don’t touch him as he will go over.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin confronts Hibs defender Ryan Porteous after the 3-1 defeat at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately, just before half-time he was sucked in hook, line and sinker.

“We showed our players a number of instances when Porteous has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he’s good at it and he’s clever, but it’s blatant cheating as far as I’m concerned and it has cost my team points.

“I told Porteous to his face after the game what I thought of him. I don’t care what he reads in the paper on Sunday and Monday. He knows. He’s laughing about it. He celebrates winning penalty kicks like he’s scored a goal.”