Aberdeen boss hopes 'common sense prevails' over Ryan Porteous comments charge
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is hopeful “common sense prevails” after being hit with a charge by the SFA for comments made about Ryan Porteous.
Goodwin accused the Hibs centre-back of “blatant cheating" after he won a penalty which saw Liam Scales sent off in a 3-1 win for the Easter Road side.
The notice of complaint was for “making comments of a discriminatory or offensive nature”.
Goodwin had said: “I don’t know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff. We showed our players a number of instances when Porteous has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he’s good at it and he’s clever. But it’s blatant cheating as far as I’m concerned and it’s cost my team points.
"I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately just before half-time he was sucked in hook, line and sinker. Bought it.”
The Dons boss refused to be drawn on the issue with the charge still hanging over his head and revealed he didn’t watch Porteous’ impressive debut for Scotland.
“I can’t say a great deal about what is going on because the inquiry still needs to happen,” he said.
“Hopefully common sense prevails and I will be able to take the team.
“I never saw the Scotland game. I was busy watching Ireland v Armenia, it was a classic.
“I was delighted for Steve Clarke and all the boys in that squad who I know, like John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Declan Gallagher. I am really pleased for Scotland as a whole.”
