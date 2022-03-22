Aberdeen and Hibs starlets watched by Serie A sides ahead of summer transfer window

Lewis Ferguson, Calvin Ramsay and Josh Doig are all attracting interest from Serie A sides.
Ramsay was the subject of significant interest from Bologna in January with the Dons rejecting a loan with option to buy bid late in the window.
According to the Daily Record, he was watched by Sassuolo in the weekend’s 3-1 win over Hibs.
The right-back scored an own goal but impressed on the front foot.
He wasn't the only player watched by Sassuolo. The same report notes the Serie A outfit were looking at Hibs' teenage full-back Josh Doig.
The 19-year-old has been a key player for Hibs across the past two seasons and has attracted interest from down south.
Sassuolo weren't the only Italian side represented at Pittodrie on Saturday.
A delegation was there from Cagliari after they were invited by Lewis Ferguson's agent Bill McMurdo, as revealed by the Daily Mail.
The Sardinians looked at the midfielder as a possible option in January and would have made a significant move to land him had they sold Nahitan Nandez.
"I organised the trip and Aberdeen looked after them very well,” McMurdo told the Daily Mail. “I then had a four-hour meeting with the two men in Edinburgh on Saturday night and they are very keen.
"They were very impressed with Lewis' performance against Hibs.
"They met him for a few minutes to say hello and they were very impressed with him as a person, as well."