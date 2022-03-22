Aberdeen and Hibs starlets watched by Serie A sides ahead of summer transfer window

Lewis Ferguson, Calvin Ramsay and Josh Doig are all attracting interest from Serie A sides.

Ramsay was the subject of significant interest from Bologna in January with the Dons rejecting a loan with option to buy bid late in the window.

According to the Daily Record, he was watched by Sassuolo in the weekend’s 3-1 win over Hibs.

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson are wanted by clubs in Italy. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The right-back scored an own goal but impressed on the front foot.

He wasn't the only player watched by Sassuolo. The same report notes the Serie A outfit were looking at Hibs' teenage full-back Josh Doig.

The 19-year-old has been a key player for Hibs across the past two seasons and has attracted interest from down south.

Sassuolo weren't the only Italian side represented at Pittodrie on Saturday.

A delegation was there from Cagliari after they were invited by Lewis Ferguson's agent Bill McMurdo, as revealed by the Daily Mail.

The Sardinians looked at the midfielder as a possible option in January and would have made a significant move to land him had they sold Nahitan Nandez.

"I organised the trip and Aberdeen looked after them very well,” McMurdo told the Daily Mail. “I then had a four-hour meeting with the two men in Edinburgh on Saturday night and they are very keen.

"They were very impressed with Lewis' performance against Hibs.

"They met him for a few minutes to say hello and they were very impressed with him as a person, as well."