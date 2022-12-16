News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hibs v Hearts Scottish Cup date set as Celtic and Rangers among fourth round TV picks

The Edinburgh derby is among four Scottish Cup fourth round matches selected for TV coverage next month.

By Matthew Elder
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 2:11pm
 Comment
The Scottish Cup trophy on display at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
The Scottish Cup trophy on display at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Viaplay have chosen to broadcast the tie of the round between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road as well as St Johnstone v Rangers, while BBC Scotland have opted for Celtic v Morton and Aberdeen's trip to face West of Scotland side Darvel.

The big showdown between the Capital rivals has been given a 2pm kick-off slot on Sunday, January 22. Celtic v Morton will kick things off on Saturday, January 21 with a 12.15pm kick-off, with cup holders Rangers' trip to McDiarmid Park taking the 5.30pm slot later the same day.

Hide Ad

The weekend coverage will be rounded off on Monday evening in Ayrshire when Jim Goodwin's Dons side look to avoid a giant upset against Darvel at Recreation Park.

The remaining 12 ties are expected to take place on Saturday, January 21 at the traditional 3pm kick-off time.

Hide Ad

The full fourth round TV details are as follows:

Saturday, January 21, 12.15pm - Celtic v Greenock Morton, Live on BBC One

Hide Ad

Saturday, January 21, 5.30pm - St. Johnstone v Rangers, Live on Viaplay

Sunday, January 22, 2pm - Hibs v Hearts, Live on Viaplay

Hide Ad

Monday, January 23, 7.45pm - Darvel v Aberdeen, Live on BBC Scotland

BBC Scotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.