Hibs v Hearts Scottish Cup date set as Celtic and Rangers among fourth round TV picks

The Edinburgh derby is among four Scottish Cup fourth round matches selected for TV coverage next month.

The Scottish Cup trophy on display at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Viaplay have chosen to broadcast the tie of the round between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road as well as St Johnstone v Rangers, while BBC Scotland have opted for Celtic v Morton and Aberdeen's trip to face West of Scotland side Darvel.

The big showdown between the Capital rivals has been given a 2pm kick-off slot on Sunday, January 22. Celtic v Morton will kick things off on Saturday, January 21 with a 12.15pm kick-off, with cup holders Rangers' trip to McDiarmid Park taking the 5.30pm slot later the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend coverage will be rounded off on Monday evening in Ayrshire when Jim Goodwin's Dons side look to avoid a giant upset against Darvel at Recreation Park.

The remaining 12 ties are expected to take place on Saturday, January 21 at the traditional 3pm kick-off time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full fourth round TV details are as follows:

Saturday, January 21, 12.15pm - Celtic v Greenock Morton, Live on BBC One

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 21, 5.30pm - St. Johnstone v Rangers, Live on Viaplay

Sunday, January 22, 2pm - Hibs v Hearts, Live on Viaplay

Advertisement Hide Ad