Hibs extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches and strengthened their European bid with a 2-1 win over city rivals Hearts at Easter Road.

Jack Iredale scored a stunning winner with his first goal for the club in the 74th minute to make it back-to-back Edinburgh derby wins for the Hibees for the first time since 2009 after Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant swiftly cancelled out Martin Boyle’s early opener.

In addition to boosting Hibs’ chances of finishing third in the William Hill Premiership, Iredale’s strike halted the momentum of Neil Critchley’s men, who had arrived in Leith buoyed by a run of just one defeat in 11 matches since they lost at home to the Hibees on Boxing Day.

Instead of potentially moving within a point of Hibs, the seventh-placed Jambos now face a scramble to ensure they make the top six over the next four matches before the split.

Here is how the Hibs and Hearts players rated out of 10 for their performance...

1 . Jordan Smith Part of the indecision that led to Hearts' equalising goal but both he and Hibs defence recovered to keep their rivals at bay for the rest of the match. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Craig Gordon No real saves of note but was powerless to prevent either Hibs goal. Picked up a second half knock when punching a corner kick clear but managed to shake it off to finish the game. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Warren O'Hora - Hibs RCB Injured just before half-time while making a great tackle to prevent Elton Kabangu from racing clear on goal. Prior to that had looked shaky and was fortunate to go unpunished with one careless giveaway almost gifting Hearts a second - 5 | SNS Group Photo Sales