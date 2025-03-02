Hibs fans with a pre-match display as the teams emerge ahead of the Edinburgh derby. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Hibs fans with a pre-match display as the teams emerge ahead of the Edinburgh derby. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Hibs v Hearts player ratings: 9/10 game-changer, the kamikaze cult hero and a masterclass in defeat - gallery

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder

Deputy Sports Editor

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 16:24 BST

How the Hibs and Hearts players rated in the Edinburgh derby

Hibs extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches and strengthened their European bid with a 2-1 win over city rivals Hearts at Easter Road.

Jack Iredale scored a stunning winner with his first goal for the club in the 74th minute to make it back-to-back Edinburgh derby wins for the Hibees for the first time since 2009 after Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant swiftly cancelled out Martin Boyle’s early opener.

In addition to boosting Hibs’ chances of finishing third in the William Hill Premiership, Iredale’s strike halted the momentum of Neil Critchley’s men, who had arrived in Leith buoyed by a run of just one defeat in 11 matches since they lost at home to the Hibees on Boxing Day.

Instead of potentially moving within a point of Hibs, the seventh-placed Jambos now face a scramble to ensure they make the top six over the next four matches before the split.

Here is how the Hibs and Hearts players rated out of 10 for their performance...

Part of the indecision that led to Hearts' equalising goal but both he and Hibs defence recovered to keep their rivals at bay for the rest of the match. 6

1. Jordan Smith

Part of the indecision that led to Hearts' equalising goal but both he and Hibs defence recovered to keep their rivals at bay for the rest of the match. 6 | SNS Group

No real saves of note but was powerless to prevent either Hibs goal. Picked up a second half knock when punching a corner kick clear but managed to shake it off to finish the game. 6

2. Craig Gordon

No real saves of note but was powerless to prevent either Hibs goal. Picked up a second half knock when punching a corner kick clear but managed to shake it off to finish the game. 6 | SNS Group

Injured just before half-time while making a great tackle to prevent Elton Kabangu from racing clear on goal. Prior to that had looked shaky and was fortunate to go unpunished with one careless giveaway almost gifting Hearts a second - 5

3. Warren O'Hora - Hibs RCB

Injured just before half-time while making a great tackle to prevent Elton Kabangu from racing clear on goal. Prior to that had looked shaky and was fortunate to go unpunished with one careless giveaway almost gifting Hearts a second - 5 | SNS Group

Too easily outmuscled by Martin Boyle for Hibs' opener and was unable to prevent Nicky Cadden from becoming a dominant force after the break. Tough afternoon for the Costa Rican full-back - 4

4. Gerald Taylor

Too easily outmuscled by Martin Boyle for Hibs' opener and was unable to prevent Nicky Cadden from becoming a dominant force after the break. Tough afternoon for the Costa Rican full-back - 4 | SNS Group

