Hibs forward Martin Boyle marked his return to international football with a goal and an assist in Australia’s 2-2 draw with Mexico.

Making his first appearance for his country since for a year after an ACL injury robbed him of starring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Boyle started in attack for the Aussies and made a huge impact for the 74 minutes he was on the pitch.

The 30-year-old set up Harry Souttar from a corner kick on 16 minutes to give the Socceroos the lead at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before doubling the advantage for Graham Arnold’s men on 63 minutes from the penalty spot. However, Australia could not hold on in front of a largely pro-Mexican crowd, with Raul Jimenez scoring his own penalty on 69 minutes and then Cesar Huerta equalising seven minutes from the end following a mix-up between Souttar and goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

While Boyle’s return to action with have boosted Arnold, there is some concern over ex-Hibs, Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County midfielder Jackson Irvine, who was taken off on a stretcher late on in the match. The St Pauli man appeared to roll his ankle on the artificial surface.