Hibs' Martin Boyle makes huge impact on Australia return but injury concerns mount after ex-Celtic and Easter Road player is injured on artificial pitch
Making his first appearance for his country since for a year after an ACL injury robbed him of starring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Boyle started in attack for the Aussies and made a huge impact for the 74 minutes he was on the pitch.
The 30-year-old set up Harry Souttar from a corner kick on 16 minutes to give the Socceroos the lead at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before doubling the advantage for Graham Arnold’s men on 63 minutes from the penalty spot. However, Australia could not hold on in front of a largely pro-Mexican crowd, with Raul Jimenez scoring his own penalty on 69 minutes and then Cesar Huerta equalising seven minutes from the end following a mix-up between Souttar and goalkeeper Mat Ryan.
While Boyle’s return to action with have boosted Arnold, there is some concern over ex-Hibs, Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County midfielder Jackson Irvine, who was taken off on a stretcher late on in the match. The St Pauli man appeared to roll his ankle on the artificial surface.
Boyle was joined in the Australia starting XI by three other SPFL players – Hearts duo Nathaniel Atkinson and Kyle Rowles plus St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus – while Cammy Devlin (Hearts) and Ryan Strain (St Mirren) were unused subs. They will now return to Scotland to link up with their clubs, with the Socceroos’ next match against England at Wembley on October 13.