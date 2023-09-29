With such a potent frontline, much of the talk has been about Hibs’ goalscoring threat in recent weeks. But, alongside the ten goals netted in their four-game unbeaten run, there have been two clean sheets.

David Marshall has spoken warmly about the new coaching regime at Hibs.

All that while, Hibs have been dealing with managerial upheaval and the consequent changes to the playing style. New manager Nick Montgomery is an advocate of playing out from the back, so there has been greater emphasis on goalkeeper David Marshall’s distribution. If strikers are considered the first line of defence, the former Scotland keeper and the rest of the Easter Road rearguard are the first line of attack, and it is something Marshall is relishing.

“There are slight details within that which change every week depending on how teams set up and look to press us and I’m sure that will continue to change as we evolve,” said Marshall. “But I feel more involved. The goalkeepers all feel more involved and connected to the team under this regime. That’s something I enjoy.

“It’s just some of the defensive work we do, not specifically the people. It’s about how the goalkeepers play and connect with the backline. I have really enjoyed it so far and I am sure it will only get better. I have been really impressed with [Montgomery] and his staff. The goalkeeping coach [Miguel de Oliveira Miranda] who came in was actually on my A-Licence last year, so I kind of knew him a little bit. He’s been great.

“In terms of comparisons, with the Spanish and Portuguese staff and the way he wants to play there is a slight likeness to Marco Silva at Hull. He’s been great with all the players and the results have followed.”

Acknowledging that some fans may be a bit nervous about the determination to play out from the back rather than hoof the ball upfield and hope, Marshall is happy to play a bigger role in taking the game to opponents, with Dundee the latest team to travel to Leith on league duty on Saturday.

“There are reasons behind [playing that way] and that will evolve depending on who we are playing and how they want to press us,” the 38-year-old continued. “I’m sure there are teams who will look to take advantage of that and see it as a chance to go and press but there will be others who sit off. I enjoy it, as a goalkeeper, being involved as much as possible … even though some fans might have their hearts in their mouths! There's a method in the madness. It’s ultimately to gain an advantage and get us up the pitch. It may start with me but ultimately we are looking to affect their backline and get our exciting players on the ball.”