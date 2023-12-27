Hibs boss will no longer wear microphone during Hearts derby as Scottish FA pull plug on Sky Sports plan

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery will no longer wear a microphone during the derby against Hearts. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery will no longer wear a microphone during the Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Easter Road after the Scottish FA pulled the plug on Sky Sports’ plans for behind-the-scenes coverage.

The broadcaster had planned to mic up the Hibs boss to give fans watching at home the chance to hear specific coaching and tactics during the game, while Hibs assistant Sergio Raimundo was to wear a bodycam to give a first-person perspective from the dugout.

The proposals had received the blessing of the SPFL, with chief executive Neil Doncaster hailing the “broadcasting innovations”, adding: “We’re excited to see how the technology brings the match experience even closer for viewing fans.”

However, it has emerged that the Scottish FA were not consulted on the matter and the governing body has now kiboshed the plans just hours before kick-off due to a number of concerns surrounding the broadcast.

Those concerns involved the opposing potentially gaining an advantage by hearing tactical instructions and substitutions, possible gambling breaches with punters having access to conversations normally reserved for the dugout, and the potential for abuse of referee John Beaton and fellow officials being heard by TV viewers.

Sky Sports were still permitted to film at the team’s pre-match meals but the plans for mics and bodycams have been scrapped.