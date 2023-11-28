Hibs announce board changes and reveal steps to address shareholder discrepancies

Hibs have made changes at boardroom level.

Hibs have confirmed the appointment of Robert Begbie and Scott Fraser as non-executive directors, with long-standing board member Bruce Langholm stepping away from the club.

Lifelong supporter Begbie is currently the chief executive of NatWest Commercial and Institutional and has been with the financial firm for more than 40 years, while Fraser – a former football player – is the co-founder of property outfit McEwan Fraser and McEwan Fraser Legal, who are former shirt sponsors of Hibs. A season-ticket holder at Easter Road, he has recently held non-executive director posts at Coulters Property and Gilson Gray.

The pair’s arrival coincides with exit of Langholm from the board. “Everyone at the Club would like to thank Bruce for the impact he’s made over the last 17 years,” Hibs wrote in a statement.

Hibs’ board now comprises of the following: non-executive directors Robert Begbie, Scott Fraser, Gillian Hutchison, and Archie Paton, directors Kit Gordon and Ian Gordon, non-executive chairman Malcolm McPherson, non-executive vice chairman Kathrin Hamilton and chief executive Ben Kensell.