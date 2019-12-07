Hibs hand French midfielder chance to earn a deal at Easter Road

Hibernian are running the rule over French midfielder Reginald Mbu Alidor, who lined up against Celtic earlier this season.

The 26-year-old spent last week on trial with the capital club as head coach Jack Ross eyes January reinforcements.

Alidor was informed on Friday that he had impressed sufficiently for his training spell to be extended and he will return to the Hibees’ base on Monday.

The combative former Lille youngster has been on the books of Nomme Kalju since 2014, making more than 200 senior appearances for the Estonian outfit.

He played the full 90 minutes of their comprehensive 5-0 defeat against Celtic in the Champions League first qualifying round in July before sitting out the return leg.

Alidor’s deal with the Meistriliiga minnows expires at the end of the month and he would be available to sign on a free transfer.

The capital club are firmly in the market for a defensive, hard-tackling midfielder, with previous boss Paul Heckingbottom having failed to ably replace Marvin Bartley and Mark Milligan following their summer departures.

While Alidor attempts to win a move to the Scottish Premiership, Ross has told fans not to expect a month of upheaval when the transfer window opens next month.

Ross said: “We’ve got a squad that’s relatively big in numbers. It’s not small anyway. There are a lot of good players here.

“There are maybe one or two areas we could do with more depth or more options, in terms of different types of player - but it’s not panic stations in that regard.

“We can’t bloat the squad numbers-wise because of the way I work and we also have young players whose path we don’t want to block.”