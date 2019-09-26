Hibs goalkeeper Chris Maxwell open to switching to Scotland

Hibernian keeper Chris Maxwell has revealed he could be willing to declare for Scotland.

The 29-year-old Welshman, whose father hails from Scotland, has been promoted to the Easter Road first team by manager Paul Heckingbottom in the past week.

He impressed in the derby defeat by Hearts before pulling off the decisive penalty shootout save against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night that sent the Leith club through to a Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden in November.

Maxwell has been a regular in the Welsh national side in recent years, but has not earned a senior cap and said he would be open to switching his allegiance.

“I’ve played for Wales all the way through the age groups and up until about March this year I was involved with the Wales set-up [but] if Scotland came calling and that opportunity came around then it’s something to think about,” said Maxwell.

Jon McLuaghlin of Sunderland and Portsmouth’s Craig MacGillivray were the back-up goalkeepers to David Marshall in the last Scotland squad named by national coach Steve Clarke for the Euro 2020 qualifying double header against Russia and Belgium.

“My dad Ian, indeed the whole family, are from the Bathgate area and Falkirk,” said Maxwell, who joined Hibs in the summer on loan from Preston North End.

“We’ve also got a few other [family members] who live near Livingston. There’s no decision to be made yet and first and foremost I have to be playing for Hibs. But, you never know, you play well at club level then international possibilities – call-ups and caps -– can become a bonus.

“I’ve just got to perform here week in week out. That’s the priority. Anything else after that would be great.”