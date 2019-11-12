Hibs defender Ryan Porteous called up by Scotland

Have your say

Scotland have called up Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous for the Euro 2020 qualifying double header against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

The uncapped defender has been promoted from the national under-21 squad.

Porteous, 20, has been in fine form for Hibs this season where he has established himself as first pick in the centre of the Easter Road club's defence.

Scotland, who face Cyprus away on Saturday then Kazakhstan at home three days later, have been hit by a raft of call-offs.

Captain Andy Robertson pulled out along with Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. Leeds skipper Liam Cooper withdrew from the squad on Monday with a slight tear in his groin.

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan and Graeme Shinnie of Derby were called up on Tuesday morning and Porteous was brought in later in the day.